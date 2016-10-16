Wagner, Lueck verbally duel on pre-K and climate change

Throughout the hourlong debate, Wagner called out Lueck for specific votes he had taken which she claimed were out of step with House District 10B. Lueck countered by saying Wagner's read on the consequences of those votes wasn't accurate.

Sparks fly on energy question

KAXE's Heidi Holtan asked the candidates about their views on energy in the context of utility companies working toward Minnesota's renewable energy goals.

Lueck said the top priority should be affordable, accessible utilities for residents and businesses.

On the renewable energy standard, Lueck emphasized that it was a state mandate, and that Minnesota's government has a track record of changing standards to the detriment of energy companies.

"I don't support going further than that at this point," he said of the existing standard. "We've had this habit in Minnesota of occasionally changing the goalposts. You tell a company, 'Do this, and do it over the next five or 10 years.' Then they get about six years down, (they've) made a huge investment, and then we start tweaking and changing the rules."

He went on to say that while there's a place for wind and solar energy, it was essential that more traditional fuels provide a dependable base on which the power grid can operate.

"We've got to do a very diversified approach to this, bring in all the wind and other types of renewable energy we can, but make no mistake, we clearly we have to stay with things like coal, with natural gas, with nuclear power, with hydroelectricity," he said.

Wagner said she too supported a diversified approach, and that people shouldn't assume she would vote a certain way just because she had studied climate change. Then she brought up Lueck's voting record.

"I disagree with Mr. Lueck's choice to vote to roll back clean energy in Minnesota last session," she said.

She also criticized him for voting against an amendment acknowledging climate change.

"Climate change is happening, and if we don't recognize that, then we're going to be in big trouble," she said.

That drew a rebuke from Lueck.

"We've got real work to do down there, rather than make platitudes and statements about whether we think climate change is happening," he said. "I'll be the first to tell you point-blank—and I learned this from my granddad, and my great-granddad—climate change is a real thing. It's been a real thing for centuries, for thousands of years. So let's get over this kind of political gamesmanship about whether you believe in climate change or not. You have to be completely unrelated and uneducated not to understand that we are under constant climate change, and we've got a duty to be careful about protecting that."

Wagner shot back that Lueck's words contradicted his votes.

"It's interesting that Mr. Lueck says in person that climate change exists, yet voted to not acknowledge it," she said.

She added that Lueck wasn't taking environmentalism seriously.

"If you at all are an environmentalist, this is real work," she said. "He considers it not real work to be done. I think it is real work for Minnesota, and it's a value I would take down with me to St. Paul."

Class is in session?

Another exchange began during the candidates' responses to a question by Lakeland Public Television News Director Dennis Weimann on what could be done to help get rid of the funding disparity between metro and rural schools.

Lueck cautioned against revisiting the state's per-pupil funding formula, as reform efforts usually wound up in the bias in favor of metro schools simply getting worse.

"You usually lose," he said.

Wagner also talked about the metro bias, citing a recent college readiness grant to Eden Prairie schools.

But the two candidates agreement stopped after Wagner said Republicans in the Minnesota House prioritized tax cuts for big business rather than education when deciding what to do with the state's budget surplus.

"I don't think anybody's too shocked with that," she said.

She also criticized Lueck for voting "to gut the pre-K program and deny 45,000 Minnesota kids" the chance to participate in it.

"Brainerd Public Schools, Pierz Public Schools, and Staples-Motley Public Schools were all schools that applied (for state pre-K grants) and were denied," she said. "That's 250 local 4-year-old kids that were denied education. I'm not OK with that."

Lueck disagreed.

"I'm a little dumbfounded," he said. "I understand you're a science teacher, Erin, but you certainly don't know much about finances, economics, and you weren't really paying attention to what we did down there in St. Paul."

He added that "we provided the largest education budget in Minnesota's history" and pointed out the Legislature approved the pre-K program in the first place. Schools didn't have the infrastructure for newly enacted all-day kindergarten, let alone pre-K, he said.

"We for, the first time, actually began the pre-K system," he told Wagner. "Our school superintendents, and our school boards, and our teachers—as you should well know—have not finished really putting together the facilities and the infrastructure we need for all-day kindergarten. I mean, we just did that a couple years ago. So, I'm with you on 'we need to do the best ... for our kids' education.' But, this hyperbole about 'cut' and 'voted against' and 'gut' ... you should have been there, you should have been paying attention, because that's not what happened."

Wagner said she did, in fact, know what happened.

"You can ask Brainerd, Pierz, or Staples-Motley, and they'll tell you that, too," she said.

Wagner then took issue with an earlier Lueck statement that schools needed to go "back to basics" and not push kids to go to college, necessarily. College or no college, schools simply need to prepare students to be successful, Wagner said, "not say 'OK we're going to go back to the basics' of ... the 1950s or whenever Mr. Lueck went to school."

Police reform

Asked what the Legislature should do on police reform following the controversial deaths of black Minnesotans like Philando Castile and Jamar Clark in police encounters, Wagner said she didn't have a ready answer, but the issue was important to her.

"I do know that we need to do something, because I think everybody knows that's it's going to probably get worse before it gets better, on both sides of the issue," she said.

Lueck asked the panelist if the question assumed police had to be reformed.

When the panelist nodded 'yes', Lueck took issue with the question's premise.

"We've been involved in this now for ... about six years, where we have made that same assumption: that policemen are out there just arbitrarily—and almost (habitually)—doing the wrong thing, that they need to be reformed, that they need to be retrained, and I don't buy that," he said. "I don't buy that at all. We have got some of the best trained and most professional individuals that are there. They're out there, (they) risk their lives every day. Now, can we always do better in providing training to them? Absolutely. But, I even ... resent the the tone of that question. I know those people."

He added that his son was in law enforcement, he had many friends in law enforcement, and that as a county commissioner, he worked closely with the sheriff's department. He referenced the death of Aitkin County Deputy Steven Sandberg, who was killed while guarding a suspect in October 2015.

"We lost a law enforcement officer in Aitkin just recently," he said. "That individual did not need reform. He's an example of a loving, caring individual, who went in every day looking out for the citizens. And look what happened to him. So let's be really careful about that type of an attitude. It starts with our media, and it starts with our government officials."

He also referenced a comment made by Gov. Mark Dayton earlier this year in the wake of the shooting of Castile, in which Dayton said the incident wouldn't have happened if Castile were white.

"I saw too much of that start right in St. Paul with our governor," he said. "Literally mocking our police officers over some of the tragic things that have happened. Let's wait until the facts come out."

The role of women

Asked what was the most important issue facing women, Lueck answered that it was the roles in society that people assign them simply because of their gender.

"I learned a long time ago—and I mean a long time ago—that women can do literally anything men can," he said.

Lueck brought up his work at the U.S. Navy's diving program in the 1970s. He was proud that as an instructor, he helped train the first female Navy diver. His replacement at the helm of the Navy's Washington, D.C. diving school was a woman, he noted. Society needs to view women as people, he said.

Wagner agreed, and criticized gendered terms for professions like "fireman" as opposed to "firefighter." She also was in favor of equal pay, and having women go into more math and science fields.

"We don't have to say you're a man or woman," she said. "You're a person. That's what it comes down to."

Presidential support

Although they said they struggled with the decision, Wagner and Lueck both supported their side's nominee—Wagner, Hillary Clinton, and Lueck, Donald Trump.

"He certainly was not my first choice," Lueck said.

But to Lueck, the alternative in Clinton was no choice at all.

Wagner said she supported Clinton based on the former Secretary of State's work in peace negotiations.