Kimmel asked Obama, "When you watch the debate and you watch Donald Trump, do you ever actually laugh?" "Most of the time," Obama responded.

Obama also quipped about his post-White House plans to stay in Washington D.C. at least until his youngest daughter finishes high school.

The president joked that he would be like "the old guy at the bar where you went to high school -- just kind of hanging around like shirt is buttoned a bit too low -- still thinks he's cool."

He also quipped that First Lady Michelle Obama would divorce him if he were able to run again for a third term.

Obama, who appeared on the show last year, also read off a new sampling of mean tweets, a regular segment on Kimmel's show in which guests read the less positive social media comments about themselves. Watch a short clip of the sample above.

Obama also read one of Donald Trump's "mean Tweets."

"President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States!" Obama read. Then he responded, "Really? Well, @realdonaldtrump, at least I will go down as a president."

Obama also said that when Bill Murray visited the White House last week, they taped a video to promote enrollment in the Affordable Care Act, in which they were putting a ball into a glass in the Oval Office.

"He won repeatedly," Obama said. "The glass was rigged."

He also said that he thinks that Hillary Clinton has been doing "just fine" in her campaign and said she would be an "outstanding president."

---

By Ted Johnson