Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

UPDATE: One dead, at least 2 wounded near California polling place

    ELECTION 2016: State Senator - Representative Races

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 9:54 p.m.
    State Senators - State Representatives. Check back often as this page will be updated sporadically thorughout election night (or longer) with new totals.

    State Senator District 9:

    Paul Gazelka (R) - 646

    Jason Weinerman (D) - 299

    Precincts Reporting:  4 of 126

    ------------------------

    State Senator District 10:

    Carrie Ruud (R) - 2299

    Tiffany Stenglein (D) - 1293

    Precincts Reporting: 13 of 118

    ------------------------

    State Representative District 5B

    Sandy Layman (R) - 0

    Dennis Barsness (G) - 0

    Tom Anzelc (D) - 0

    ------------------------

    State Representative District 9A:

    John Poston (R) - 1109

    Meg Litts (D) - 576

    Precincts Reporting:  7 of 71

    ------------------------

    State Representative District 9B:

    Ron Kresha (R) - 729

    Dustin Simmonds (D) - 243

    Precincts Reportingt:  4 of 55

    ------------------------

    State Representative Dist. 10A

    Josh Heintzman (R) - 1301

    Quinn Nystrom (D) - 968

    Precincts Reporting:  3 of 27

    ------------------------

    State Representative Dist. 10B

    Dale K. Lueck (R) - 2246

    Erin Wagner (D) - 1238

    Precincts Reporting: 16 of 91 

    Check back often as this page will be updated sporadically thorughout election night (or longer) with new totals.

    Explore related topics:NewspoliticsElection 20162016 candidatesstate senatorstate representative#bdvote
    Advertisement
    randomness