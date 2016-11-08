ELECTION 2016: State Senator - Representative Races
State Senator District 9:
Paul Gazelka (R) - 646
Jason Weinerman (D) - 299
Precincts Reporting: 4 of 126
------------------------
State Senator District 10:
Carrie Ruud (R) - 2299
Tiffany Stenglein (D) - 1293
Precincts Reporting: 13 of 118
------------------------
State Representative District 5B
Sandy Layman (R) - 0
Dennis Barsness (G) - 0
Tom Anzelc (D) - 0
------------------------
State Representative District 9A:
John Poston (R) - 1109
Meg Litts (D) - 576
Precincts Reporting: 7 of 71
------------------------
State Representative District 9B:
Ron Kresha (R) - 729
Dustin Simmonds (D) - 243
Precincts Reportingt: 4 of 55
------------------------
State Representative Dist. 10A
Josh Heintzman (R) - 1301
Quinn Nystrom (D) - 968
Precincts Reporting: 3 of 27
------------------------
State Representative Dist. 10B
Dale K. Lueck (R) - 2246
Erin Wagner (D) - 1238
Precincts Reporting: 16 of 91
Check back often as this page will be updated sporadically thorughout election night (or longer) with new totals.