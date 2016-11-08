ELECTION 2016: School Board Races
(Alphabetical by City)
Aitkin School Board
(Elect two)
John Chute - 1132
Dennis Hasskamp - 1268
Renee Kostick - 42
Todd Kukowski - 494
Ginny A. Lee - 525
Terry Nies - 595
Joe Ryan - 806
William Schmidt - 474
Brian Smith - 469
Tammy Wickstrom - 744
Brian Orlowski - 769
Anthony R. Miller - 17
Steve Moreland - 300
Precincts: 20 of 27
------------------------
Brainerd School Board
(Elect Three)
Jeff Czeczok - 1,517
Sue Kern - 2,269
Bob Nystrom - 2,944
Charles Black Lance - 2,227
Reed Campbell - 2,830
Precincts: 11 of 39
------------------------
Crosby-Ironton School Board
(Elect Three)
Joe Dwyer - 559
Abby Geotz - 536
Bob Sandlin - 472
Maurice Slepica - 453
Precincts: 10 of 25
------------------------
Pierz School Board
(Elect Three)
Joanne Broschofsky - 9
Rick Sczublewski - 5
Robert Litke - 10
Steven Boser - 7
Precincts: 2 of 20
------------------------
Pillager School Board
(Elect Three)
Brian Grimsley -
Dr. David (Dave) Hietala -
Shawn M. Hunstad -
Chad Koel -
Scott Mudgett -
Precincts Reporting: 0 of 11
------------------------
Pine River-Backus School Board
(Elect Three)
Chris Cunningham - 103
Jason Marcum - 84
Dawn Rubner - 140
Davi Sheley - 94
Precincts Reporting: 1 of 28
------------------------
Staples-Motley School Board
(Elect Three)
Creig Dobson - 199
Greg Fisk - 259
Chad Longbella - 316
Bryan Winkels - 295
Precincts Reporting: 3 of 26
------------------------
Wadena-Deer Creek School Board
(Elect Three)
Ryan Damlo - 314
Dan Lawson - 405
Kent Schmidt - 372
Vince Hinojos - 367
Precincts Reporting: 6 of 21
------------------------
Check back often as this page will be updated sporadically thorughout election night (or longer) with new totals.