    ELECTION 2016: School Board Races

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 10:21 p.m.
    Area School Board Races. Check back often as this page will be updated sporadically thorughout election night (or longer) with new totals.

    (Alphabetical by City) 

    Aitkin School Board

    (Elect two)

    John Chute - 1132

    Dennis Hasskamp - 1268

    Renee Kostick - 42

    Todd Kukowski - 494

    Ginny A. Lee - 525

    Terry Nies - 595

    Joe Ryan - 806

    William Schmidt - 474

    Brian Smith - 469

    Tammy Wickstrom - 744

    Brian Orlowski - 769

    Anthony R. Miller - 17

    Steve Moreland - 300

    Precincts: 20 of 27

    ------------------------

    Brainerd School Board

    (Elect Three)

    Jeff Czeczok - 1,517

    Sue Kern - 2,269

    Bob Nystrom - 2,944

    Charles Black Lance - 2,227

    Reed Campbell - 2,830

    Precincts: 11 of 39

    ------------------------

    Crosby-Ironton School Board

    (Elect Three)

    Joe Dwyer - 559

    Abby Geotz - 536

    Bob Sandlin - 472

    Maurice Slepica - 453

    Precincts: 10 of 25

    ------------------------

    Pierz School Board

    (Elect Three)

    Joanne Broschofsky - 9

    Rick Sczublewski - 5

    Robert Litke - 10

    Steven Boser - 7

    Precincts: 2 of 20

    ------------------------

    Pillager School Board

    (Elect Three)

    Brian Grimsley - 

    Dr. David (Dave) Hietala - 

    Shawn M. Hunstad - 

    Chad Koel - 

    Scott Mudgett - 

    Precincts Reporting: 0 of 11

    ------------------------

    Pine River-Backus School Board

    (Elect Three)

    Chris Cunningham - 103

    Jason Marcum - 84

    Dawn Rubner - 140

    Davi Sheley - 94

    Precincts Reporting:  1 of 28

    ------------------------

    Staples-Motley School Board

    (Elect Three)

    Creig Dobson - 199

    Greg Fisk - 259

    Chad Longbella - 316

    Bryan Winkels - 295

    Precincts Reporting:  3 of 26

    ------------------------

    Wadena-Deer Creek School Board

    (Elect Three)

    Ryan Damlo - 314

    Dan Lawson - 405

    Kent Schmidt - 372

    Vince Hinojos - 367

    Precincts Reporting: 6 of 21 

    ------------------------

