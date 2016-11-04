On Friday, attention among Clinton supporters turned to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a top Trump surrogate, and whether he was tipped off that FBI Director James Comey was about to send a letter to Congress announcing that it would look into newly found emails. The FBI, Comey wrote, would be examining whether the emails are significant to their investigation of Clinton's use of a private server while she was secretary of state.

On "Fox & Friends" on Friday, Giuliani said, "I did nothing to get it out, I had no role in it. Did I hear about it? You're darn right I heard about it, and I can't even repeat the language that I heard from the former FBI agents."

He added, "I'm real careful not to talk to any on-duty, active FBI agents. I don't want to put them in a compromising position. But I sure have a lot of friends who are retired FBI agents, close, personal friends. All I heard were former FBI agents telling me that there's a revolution going on inside the FBI and it's now at a boiling point."

The suspicions that the Trump campaign knew about the FBI's plans in advance of Comey's letter largely are based on an interview that Giuliani gave to "Fox & Friends" on Oct. 25, three days before the letter was sent to Congress. "We got a couple of surprises left," Giuliani said, cagily. He added, "I think it'll be enormously effective. And I do think that all of these revelations about Hillary Clinton finally are beginning to have an impact."

The Trump campaign has denied that Giuliani was tipped off and a spokesman told the New York Times that he was "just having fun."

But Giuliani's connections to the FBI have only fed into Clinton supporters' suspicions that portions of the FBI have been politicized -- and they favor Trump.

Meanwhile, the Clinton campaign will be dispatching a slew of celebrity surrogates on Friday and throughout the weekend.

Jay Z is scheduled to perform at a get-out-the-vote rally at Cleveland State University on Friday, with Clinton also expected to attend. A surprise guest: Beyonce, according to CBS News. Also on the trail: Stevie Wonder, performing for Clinton in Philadelphia.

The Clinton campaign also released a humorous video featuring Will Ferrell, calling on millennials to get out the vote. The past 24 hours have seen a slew of celebrity videos to get voters to the polls, including a spot with Julia Louis-Dreyfus for Rock the Vote, Martin Sheen for Save the Day, and Moby, Elizabeth Banks and others for Funny or Die.

Trump has events planned on Friday in Atkinson, N.H., Wilmington, Ohio and Hershey, Pa., while Clinton's schedule also includes stops in Pittsburgh and Detroit.

The intensity of the race is reflected on Twitter.

Bette Midler wrote on Melania Trump's speech on Thursday: "From the #AREYOUSHITTINGME? Dept. #melaniatrump makes cyberbullying her cause if she become FLOTUS. The jerk she's married to invented it!!"

James Woods, reacting to new polling showing tightening in favor of Trump. "Finally a significant segment of the electorate sees the light. In the simplest terms @HillaryClinton is a bona fide heinous #criminal."

Carl Reiner, 94, nails the mood of many Clinton supporters: "I am so happy that in just a few short days I will not have to spend any more more thinking up & sending out anti-Trump tweets."

By Ted Johnson