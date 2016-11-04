Obama was interrupted when a white-haired white man in a beret and suit jacket with what appeared to be military patches stood up with a Trump sign and started yelling. He was quickly drowned out by screaming and booing by the crowd, which was predominantly African-American.

Obama repeatedly told the at-capacity crowd jammed into a gym at Fayetteville State University to "focus" and to "settle down."

"Everybody sit down and be quiet for a second!" Obama said. "You've got an older gentleman who is supporting his candidate," he said as the protester was led away.

"We live in a country that respects free speech," he said. "It looks like he might have served in our military - we've got to respect that."