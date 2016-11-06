FBI says new Clinton emails won't lead to criminal charges

Last month, the presidential race between Clinton and Donald Trump was upended after Comey announced that investigators were searching through newly discovered emails to see whether they contained classified information. Last July, the FBI chief had faulted Clinton for being "careless" in her use of a private server, but said she would not be prosecuted.

In Sunday's letter, the FBI chief said that after looking through the newly unearthed messages, the bureau would stand by its earlier decision not to pursue criminal charges.

"Based on our review, we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July," Comey said in the letter to the House Oversight Committee.

---

By Brent Lang