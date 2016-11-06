Baxter voters make their choice Tuesday

All four pointed to issues and opportunities related to Baxter's growth and development. And they outlined what they would bring to the council.

"I really want to be the voice—I think the voice of the local business owners has kind of gotten lost, as well as the voice of the residents, Yliniemi said.

Yliniemi said city government can appear to think business owners have bottomless pockets in terms of money. He said there are now ridiculous architectural standards imposed on businesses that are beyond being reasonable.

"You've got to meet in the middle," Yliniemi said.

As an example, Yliniemi pointed to a protruding brick ledge he said was required by Baxter's Architectural Review Commission. It probably looks good from the street, Yliniemi said, but he said it created a trip hazard for a Baxter business.

Cross said stone is one of the acceptable materials but it was not used to meet the protrusion element the city requires to break up long facades in relation to what has been described as the tripping hazard. Cross said the city did not require a sloped stone protrusion at foot level. Cross serves the council's liaison to the architectural review commission. He was on the architectural committee from its conception after the council asked the committee to come up with regulations.

The ordinances, Cross said, give parameters for materials and what the city is looking for but don't tell people how to design the building to meet those rules.

"I don't think we are putting up too many hurdles," Cross said. "We aren't putting up more hurdles than other regional shopping centers are. ... We're not as tough as many of these other regional commercial areas."

Cross said the last thing the city wants to do is throw out regulations and have what was going on before, which instigated the creation of the architectural ordinances to begin with. Cross said there have been a few business complaints from time to time but he said for the most part he believes whoever is interested in moving into Baxter appreciates the fact that everyone is investing to make it look good.

"When you are part of something that looks good you are just helping everybody," Cross said. "I think for the most part people do appreciate that we do have rules to make it look good."

"I think some of that stuff really needs to be addressed and it's not being addressed currently," Yliniemi said. "They want to make it this little metro metropolis just in my mind doesn't make sense to add on all this additional expense to create a hazard."

The intention of the regulations was not to make a mini-metro look, Cross said, but was designed to have long-lasting materials that were cost effective for maintenance. Cross said roof shakes, logs and stone are high maintenance and he's not sure those materials belong in the commercial area because of that, noting issues also come from lack of maintenance.

Yliniemi said the addition of islands of trees and shrubs in parking lots have a benefit, but should take into consideration snow removal needs. Yliniemi said he understands the reason to implement them but sees the added green space more beneficial around the building and on islands large enough to sustain trees rather than islands all over the parking lot.

"I just think there could be a better way to do it that meets the goal," Yliniemi said, adding he does like the pedestrian walkways in the parking areas like the ones at Costco and thinks the landscaping could be incorporated there, still be aesthetically pleasing and be easier to maintain.

"We don't have to go back into the dark ages," Yliniemi said regarding the move to bring green space into paved areas. "We just need to take a step back and look at what is working and what's not working."

Cross said one of the recent changes made eliminated the tree island requirement for perimeter parking. Cross said he knows it's more difficult to snowplow but from a microclimate and aesthetically it's good to incorporate the trees.

"You put a shade tree in there, it's a big deal," Cross said. "People will park first in the shade before they park in the sun."

Cross noted it easiest to snowplow a big flat open lot without even light poles, but that is not functional. He said tree islands are part of the fabric of development at retail centers like Baxter.

"We've got to keep ahead of development," Cross said. "We've got to make sure the rules allow for good development."

Holman said the islands were designed to break up large seas of pavement and provide shade. Those movements came after getting feedback from residents and through the comprehensive plan goals. Holman said managing stormwater and providing interior paths like sidewalks with big box retailers is more work in terms of snow removal but it's a balance with the public's expectation.

"I think we are getting it right," Holman said, noting there are options to work with variances with businesses and developers. "Overall I think we are on the right path."

Yliniemi said he was glad the city implemented standards. Yliniemi said too often ordinances are passed and not reviewed.

Cross said the regulations have been revised two or three times and they were just discussing revisiting them because they may have been too stringent and the outcome not what was intended or wanted.

"Sometimes you have to go back and fix that," Cross said.

Jones, president of Randall State Bank, said one of his chief concerns comes from what he's witnessed and heard from others as far as issues in the city and they aren't always good. Jones said he doesn't understand why the city council makes certain decisions.

"Being able to get on the city council and hear what is actually happening and be part of the decision-making process to try to make Baxter a destination area where people want to live and want to put their business, instead of always hearing negative things about their community," Jones said is a reason he decided to run for office.

He pointed to a neighbor who was denied a 3-foot and 4 foot variance for setbacks, meaning a home is now going up that won't be as large or worth as much, and won't bring in as much in taxes. Jone said he understands rules are needed but he said some building constraints don't make sense. It made him wonder how many other neighborhoods had the same thing happening.

"As a homeowner it bothered me because now the people building a house across the street had to build a lesser house, which is going to potentially bring the value of my property down and everybody in the neighborhood as well," Jones said. "So I look at things like that, I go, why did we do that? Why did that happen? It doesn't necessarily make sense."

Jones said another issue in the community comes from resurfacing bike trails. One on Clearwater Road used to be a smooth surface that could allow multiple uses such as inline skating, but now a top coat includes a pebble surface. It eliminated the option for inline skaters, Jones said. He said it made him question why the city would have this beautiful trail system and then have this surface and limit the ability of people to use it.

"Those are small examples but those are some of the things I look at," Jones said. "Why are we doing these things and what's the ultimate impact—financially and to the population that would like to use these things and can't do it now?"

Cross said the issue for the pavement came with the first year of chip sealing and using the same material as was used for the roads to make the pavement last longer. The result was rougher than desired and a finer product is being used instead.

"That's already been taken care of," Cross said, adding the surface at Clearwater will be redone with a finer product when it comes back through the rotation.

Holman said the grit size was too large to start and the city is aware and working on refining it.

"I think we have to keep working to get to that right place," Holman said.

Jones also notes he had concerns for the city's tax rate and the recently added franchise fee to help pay for road improvement. Jones said he wants to look at how the city can eliminate or reduce taxes for business and residential properties and preventing additional fees like the franchise fee.

Jones questioned if the franchise fee was the best option and particularly in light of trying to attract new business so it's not so difficult to come into the city.

To make Baxter appealing and grow business, Jones said tax breaks and perhaps tax-increment financing may be an option, or reducing restriction on putting a new business in the city and what it has to look like. Asked if providing such tax incentives doesn't create a conflict with a goal of lowering taxes on existing properties, Jones said the benefits come in long-term growth in tax revenue and bringing in jobs and employees who will then build or buy houses in the city.

Jones spoke of concerns for development that hasn't come to Baxter and noted recent discussions with city requirements for sizes of signs. Not long ago the city looked at requests for signs larger than the city allows with developers saying their tenants needed larger signs to attract customers.

"I think you have to look at it—and the deal in front of you—and see if it makes sense for the community," Jones said. It's not a blanket ability he would be willing to give, noting there have to be restrictions for right of way and anything detrimental to traffic. And for existing businesses with smaller signs, Jones said there could be a permit application for them to request a larger version.

Holman said questioning parts of that development wasn't designed to be problematic or to stop it but the flexibility with the planned unit development was part of negotiation with the developer and part of that was the sign size. The developer wanted 400 square feet, the city's ordinance called for 200 square feet. The compromise was 300 square feet. Holman said the issue was one of fairness and whether there would be one set of rules for some nearby businesses and a different one for the planned unit development.

Jones said there needs to be some restrictive covenants such as not wanting a junk yard on Highways 371 or 210. But he noted the RiverWood Bank building and the emphasis by the city on what the building looked like and he questioned discussions for a bike path on the south side that would have added $50,000 to the cost. The city is considering a pedestrian and bicycle bridge across Highway 371 and the connection could have gone along that route to link to the Paul Bunyan State Trail. Jones said he wasn't aware of that potential connection.

"People do want to come here," Cross said of the city's draw. "The rules are not keeping people from coming here. People want to come here because we have a great population, we are a regional shopping center, the retail numbers that people are seeing don't lie. That is why they want to come."

Jones said he does feel really good about the city's police department.

"I'm a firm believer in having a strong police and fire and management of those two areas has been great," he said.

Yliniemi said most people are pretty satisfied with the way the city is going but there is a concern about mandating things that aren't sustainable and creating additional costs for businesses that can be difficult for the smaller business trying to scratch out a living.

"I think we really need to have a balance," Yliniemi said, adding there could be a minimum requirement which wouldn't mean the big developments couldn't go beyond the basics.

As for the city in general, Yliniemi said Baxter does more with less than any other city he can think of and works with a dedicated staff. In the future, Yliniemi said there will be a need for additional staff for water, sewer and streets. Baxter is still growing and expanding and Yliniemi said he thinks there will be more development in the open areas of the city, which is something he encourages.

As for keeping residents informed, Yliniemi said the newsletter is a good tool as is the city's website.

"I think Baxter has done a pretty good job," he said.

Yliniemi has served on the city's utilities commission since 1999, served as chairman and for the past two years has served on the city's long range planning commission.

Jones said he reads Baxter government minutes to keep informed on city business. He'd like to see more done with social media such as Facebook to let residents know what is going on.

"With social media it's so easy to find things and to do things," Jones said.

Jones said he hasn't attended the city's seasonal town hall meetings where it updates residents and seeks feedback. But fine-tuning community communications and adding social media and direct or blast email for those who signed up to receive information is another big piece Jones is interested in.

"Those are things I'd really like to dig into," Jones said.

Holman, program director for The Nature Conservancy, has long been an advocate of doing more on social media for the city. The police department has been very successful and effective in developing a Facebook presence.

"I think that is what we want to try to beef up for the whole city," Holman said of the police department, noting the challenge is really a time element and having the resources to keep it updated. More is expected there once the city hires an administrator, Holman said.

Cross said two years ago they talked about a Facebook presence.

"I think that could still be done and should be done," Cross said, noting the success of the police department's presence on Facebook. "I think that's great. We have to find the right person to do it," Cross said.

Challenges for the future

Development was a key issue for candidates.

"We need to be careful we aren't so happy to see (development) we are willing to throw out some of the rules to get it," Cross said, noting the new projects coming before the city now after the long economic downturn.

Growth and development are things that can be influenced, Cross said. And he said an important aspect going forward will be focusing on filling current available lots in the city that have city services—streets, water and sewer—for greater efficiency.

Holman said the city wants to continue to support all sectors of economic development, not just the retail. There is also space for industrial and small business development, Holman said.

"We have a long history of supporting kind of all those business sectors ... and providing housing for all sectors," Holman said, adding the city needs to continue to look at providing accessibility to housing and opportunities for business to grow throughout the city.

"I think we need to encourage more industrial development with skilled jobs that pay well," Yliniemi said. "I don't think any community can survive solely on retail. I think you need a mix of retail, professional services .... But you also need those manufacturing jobs that are skilled labor."

Yliniemi said the city council's role in attracting those businesses and jobs comes in creating a community that has the services and amenities people are looking for and promoting it, and the industrial land that is available.

"I think just putting out part of it is having good schools, really most people look at that when locating in a community and I think good roads in good repair and we have retail, which can get pretty much anything you would want to buy. We have just a lot of very good amenities."

Yliniemi said he's not big on just handing out options such as tax breaks through tax-increment financing, but is willing to look at working with companies and looking at what the business is bringing to the city. "But I think we need more of the skilled labor industrial jobs because we can't survive totally on retail. You need a good mix of businesses to really make a community strong."

Baxter has done a good job of proactive and staying ahead of not only development but having a vision of what the city wants to look like, Yliniemi said. "Standards have been a good thing. I just feel sometimes it's gone too far."

"Baxter is a great place to live and raise a family and work and shop," Cross said. "And we're one of the best places in the region because a lot of other people what to come and work here and shop here and live here."

Choosing a candidate

Cross said he wants to continue a focus on being fiscally conservative and to "remain the voice of reason for the council." Cross said he looks at issues from a practical standpoint and as a problem-solver.

"My work experience in the fields of architecture, engineering, planning, surveying, and property management makes me an ideal candidate for this office," Cross said.

Cross is now an architect with the Minnesota Department of Military Affairs and working with the Facilities Management Office at Camp Ripley.

Cross said he enjoys lending his expertise in architecture and engineering to the council and serving on commissions for utilities and architectural review.

Jones said he believes his background in finance would be a benefit to the city and is one of his strengths as a candidate for public office.

"I think I would be able to provide a significant value to the council from that perspective," Jones said.

What is the outlook for the city? "Baxter has to really decide what it wants to be," Jones said. "I think it has to decide if it wants to be a bigger community or if it wants to be a smaller community, I think that is something that has to be determined by the residents and I think that the city council is there to do what the residents and the businesses and the community think is what the important things for the city."

Jones said a big piece would be to open communication up to get public comment and then it's a matter of how the city council helps drive the community to those results.

Holman said he'd build on the city's successes. The city is well-known for development of parks and trails along with street safety improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists, he said. The challenge, Holman said, is not everything can be done at the same time. Holman said he's been an active participant as a council member and attending meetings. Holman, who often urges the council to look at connections and from the perspective of pedestrians as well as bicyclists, said the work the city has done on recent road projects for paved shoulders has been met positively. Holman said he's heard a strong directive to keep building trails.

"I have a heart and a passion for public service," Holman said, noting going door-to-door to talk to residents this election season has been uplifting. "I think of myself as a real listener."

Yliniemi said he thinks his business experience as a local business owner and his service on the city commissions are strengths and make him a good candidate. Yliniemi works for Lakes Area Plumbing out of Merrifield.

"I've learned a lot on the long range planning commission and serving on county planning and board of adjustment," he said, adding he's been through complete ordinance revisions of the county's 1,300 pages down to 300 to be simple not contradictory.

Tuesday, Baxter residents will have the opportunity to select two candidates they want to see in service of the city and its future.