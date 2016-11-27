"This recount is just a way for Jill Stein... to fill her coffers with money, most of which she will never ever spend on this ridiculous recount," Trump wrote.

According to CNN, Stein had raised $5 million by Friday.

"This is a scam by the Green Party for an election that has already been conceded," Trump wrote, "and the results of this election should be respected instead of being challenged and abused, which is exactly what Jill Stein is doing."

On Friday, Wisconsin election officials announced plans to move forward with a recount after Stein and Reform Party candidate Rocky De La Fuente submitted petitions.

Clinton campaign general counsel Marc Erik Elias wrote in a Medium post published Saturday that they "intend to participate" in the recount process in Wisconsin "in order to ensure the process proceeds in a manner that is fair to all sides." Elias also wrote that the campaign will take the same approach if recount efforts move forward in Pennsylvania and Michigan as well.

Some experts have raised questions over the possibility that some elections systems may have been hacked, based on turnout data. Others have said that there is no evidence as of yet that such a hacking occurred. In the Medium post, the Clinton campaign said it had "not uncovered any actionable evidence of hacking or outside attempts to alter the voting technology," but still plan to participate in the recount process.

Trump quoted Clinton in his statement writing, "as Hillary Clinton herself said on election night... 'We must accept this result and then look to the future.'"

On Sunday, Trump doubled down on his criticism of the recount, characterizing Clinton as a hypocrite in a series of tweets.

By Seth Kelley