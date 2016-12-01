Search
    Trump considering Democratic Senator Heitkamp of North Dakota for Cabinet

    By Reuters Media Today at 2:14 p.m.
    Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) speaks at a news conference with a bipartisan group of senators on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., to unveil a compromise proposal on gun control measures, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

    (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump is considering Democratic Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota for either the interior or energy secretary positions in his Cabinet, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

    Reuters previously reported that Trump plans to meet with Heitkamp on Friday, according to his transition team. Trump requested the meeting with Heitkamp, the source said. The senator's office was not immediately available for comment.

