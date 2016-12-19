Clinton email probe search warrant ordered unsealed by U.S. Judge
NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday ordered the unsealing of the application used to obtain a search warrant that allowed the FBI to gain access to emails related to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's private server shortly before the Nov. 8 presidential election.
U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan directed the release by Tuesday of redacted materials used to obtain a search warrant after Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey informed Congress of newly discovered emails on Oct. 28.