Nolan calls for hearings after United incident

"The recent incident where a passenger was violently removed from an overbooked United Airlines flight against his will is merely one of many instances where an airline has shown disregard for the rights of their passengers," Nolan said.

Nolan requested a collaborative hearing regarding the practice of overbooking flights and the necessities of doing so; guidance available to passengers who are forced to give up their seat on an overbooked flight; steps taken by carriers to provide honest information to consumers during their flight delays; and how Congress can assist in ensuring the rights of passengers are protected, the release stated.