Klobuchar pushes Dayton for opioid prevention programs

In the letter to Gov. Mark Dayton, Klobuchar highlighted the need to focus on prevention efforts and expand access to high-quality treatment, including expanding support for long-term recovery and programs for pregnant women and mothers who suffer from addiction, a news release from Klobuchar's office said.

"This grant comes at a critical time for our state. Far too many families have lost loved ones to overdoses, and effective addiction treatment remains difficult to access for many Minnesotans. In communities across our state, I have heard from families devastated by this epidemic that we need to do more to fight addiction," Klobuchar wrote. "As the Minnesota Department of Human Services considers how to allocate these federal resources, I ask that your administration make a concerted effort to expand access to high-quality treatment for those who need it."

The funding is the first of two rounds provided for in the Klobuchar-backed, bipartisan 21st Century CURES Act, which was signed into law last year. The funding will support the treatment and prevention efforts called for in Klobuchar's bipartisan Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act. Earlier this week, Klobuchar and a bipartisan group of senators met with New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie—who heads the White House's Opioid Addiction Commission—to discuss strategies to combat the crisis.

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday. Klobuchar passed the Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Act that expanded drug take-back sites across the country.