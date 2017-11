Three photos of swans swimming in the cold waters of Gull Lake in November. These photos were taken on Nov. 20th. The water is still open.

I've worked at the Brainerd Dispatch with various duties since Dec. 7, 1983. Starting off as an Ad Designer and currently Director of Audience Development. The Dispatch has been an interesting and challenging place to work. I'm fortunate to have made many friends, both co-workers and customers.

