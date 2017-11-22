DNR seeks applicants for citizen parks and trails committee

"The Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee plays a critical role in helping us achieve the vision Minnesotans have for use of the Parks and Trails Legacy Funds and creates an accessible and equitable, integrated system of state and regional parks and trails in Minnesota," said DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr.

The purpose of the committee is to promote and coordinate implementation of the 25-Year Parks and Trails Legacy Plan, according to a DNR news release.

Funding recommendations for individual projects is not a part of this committee's work. The plan can be found at www.legacy.leg.mn/funds/parks-trails-fund/plan.

2018 will mark the 10th anniversary of the passage of the Legacy Amendment by Minnesota voters. The committee is planning a series of regional events during the year to celebrate Legacy accomplishments and engage Minnesotans on the question, "Why Parks and Trails Legacy Matters." Information about the events will be available in January on Facebook (/PTLegacyMN) and on the committee website (www.legacy.leg.mn/ptlac).

The deadline for applications is Dec. 16.

The committee is made up of 17 members, including, to the practical extent possible, diverse geographical and demographic representation. The committee has a mixture of park and trail professionals and Minnesota residents. Committee members should have expertise in two or more of the four strategic pillars of the plan:

• Connect people and the outdoors.

• Acquire land and create opportunities.

• Take care of what the state has.

• Coordinate among partners.

Terms are two years with the option of being reappointed for a maximum of three terms. Meetings are scheduled every two months around the state, with an option to attend remotely.

Interested individuals may complete the application form online at www.legacy.leg.mn/ptlac/member-application or print it out and return it to Paul Purman, Department of Natural Resources, Box 39, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155. Anyone with questions may contact Paul via phone at 651-259-5643 or email at paul.purman@state.mn.us.