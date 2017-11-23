The board will review the proposed plan at a regularly scheduled meeting early next year. The county has been allocated $442,755 by the state Legislature to assist in the prevention of

the spread of aquatic invasive species within county lakes and rivers in 2018.

The AIS plan proposes to accomplish this through several approaches, including boat landing inspections, decontamination units, treatment of Eurasian water milfoil, education and awareness, and innovation or special projects.

Contact the Land Services Department at 218-824-1010 or landservices@crowwing.us to discuss AIS or other land use-related activities.