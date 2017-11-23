County seeks input on proposed aquatic invasive species prevention plan
The Crow Wing County Land Services Department is requesting public comment on the proposed 2018 Aquatic Invasive Species Plan.
The plan can be viewed on the county website at www.crowwing.us by clicking on "Crow Wing County Listens." Written comments on the plan will be accepted until 5 p.m. Dec. 21 and may be sent to landservices@crowwing.us or mailed to 322 Laurel St., Suite 15, Brainerd, MN 56401.
The board will review the proposed plan at a regularly scheduled meeting early next year. The county has been allocated $442,755 by the state Legislature to assist in the prevention of
the spread of aquatic invasive species within county lakes and rivers in 2018.
The AIS plan proposes to accomplish this through several approaches, including boat landing inspections, decontamination units, treatment of Eurasian water milfoil, education and awareness, and innovation or special projects.
Contact the Land Services Department at 218-824-1010 or landservices@crowwing.us to discuss AIS or other land use-related activities.