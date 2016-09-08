Search
    Man in Clay County standoff taken in for evaluation

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:42 a.m.

    ULEN - Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist confirms that a standoff between law enforcement and an armed man that lasted for hours near here is over.

    The standoff on a bridge north of Ulen began Wednesday morning, Sept. 7. About 3:45 p.m., the man was placed in a Clay County sheriff's vehicle after a heavy rain in the area. A sheriff's convoy then headed south on Highway 32 toward Highway 10. Bergquist said the man is being taken to Sanford Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

    Bergquist said deputies aren't looking to arrest or charge the man with a crime. Authorities only want to take him to a hospital to be checked out, the sheriff said.

    The incident began as a domestic situation, Bergquist said, an involved a man armed with a knife on a Highway 32 bridge over the south branch of the Wild Rice River just north of Ulen.

