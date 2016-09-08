Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Three men arrested after Woodbury furniture store robbery

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:03 a.m.
    Law enforcement officers and a K-9 search Interstate 94 for any items dropped by fleeing suspects, after a robbery Wednesday in Woodbury. (Forum News Service photo by Mathias Baden)

    WOODBURY - Three suspects were apprehended after a robbery at a Woodbury furniture store with officers chasing men around a nearby golf course as their apparent getaway car was parking along Interstate 94.

    One of the suspects was caught in a golf course pond.

    In the robbery, a young man grabbed less than $100 from the cash drawer at the store, then lost track of the exit and ran around the store before getting out.

    The suspect jumped a 4-foot-high fence, sprinted across four lanes of Interstate 94, and disappeared into bushes alongside the busy thoroughfare.

    No weapon was seen or implied during the robbery and no one was hurt.

    At about noon Wednesday, a saleswoman approached the man, who was behind the counter with bills protruding from his pockets, said manager Maynard Huth, who co-owns the store along with Jim Borofka. She demanded the cash be returned to the drawer.

    The four employees present during the robbery were rattled by the situation as they attempted to keep the man in the store until police arrived, one witness said. Multiple customers were shopping, as well, Huth said.

    Woodbury and Oakdale police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol set up a perimeter and chased the suspects, whose car was parked on westbound Interstate 94.

    At least one man fled up the hill to Oak Marsh Golf Course in Oakdale, running through two Oakdale neighborhoods and hiding in the course’s woodsy areas. Police apprehended a man in a golf course pond on the 13th green, some 400 feet into the course

    One witness said two men ran through his yard, which abuts the pond.

    “He came right up through my front yard. I told them, ‘He went that way,’ and they got him,” the resident said.

    Explore related topics:Newsstatestore robberywoodbury mnMaynard HuthJim BorofkaWashington County Sheriff’s OfficeMinnesota State Patrol
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement