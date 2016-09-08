Three men arrested after Woodbury furniture store robbery

Law enforcement officers and a K-9 search Interstate 94 for any items dropped by fleeing suspects, after a robbery Wednesday in Woodbury. (Forum News Service photo by Mathias Baden)

WOODBURY - Three suspects were apprehended after a robbery at a Woodbury furniture store with officers chasing men around a nearby golf course as their apparent getaway car was parking along Interstate 94.

One of the suspects was caught in a golf course pond.

In the robbery, a young man grabbed less than $100 from the cash drawer at the store, then lost track of the exit and ran around the store before getting out.

The suspect jumped a 4-foot-high fence, sprinted across four lanes of Interstate 94, and disappeared into bushes alongside the busy thoroughfare.

No weapon was seen or implied during the robbery and no one was hurt.

At about noon Wednesday, a saleswoman approached the man, who was behind the counter with bills protruding from his pockets, said manager Maynard Huth, who co-owns the store along with Jim Borofka. She demanded the cash be returned to the drawer.

The four employees present during the robbery were rattled by the situation as they attempted to keep the man in the store until police arrived, one witness said. Multiple customers were shopping, as well, Huth said.

Woodbury and Oakdale police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol set up a perimeter and chased the suspects, whose car was parked on westbound Interstate 94.

At least one man fled up the hill to Oak Marsh Golf Course in Oakdale, running through two Oakdale neighborhoods and hiding in the course’s woodsy areas. Police apprehended a man in a golf course pond on the 13th green, some 400 feet into the course

One witness said two men ran through his yard, which abuts the pond.

“He came right up through my front yard. I told them, ‘He went that way,’ and they got him,” the resident said.