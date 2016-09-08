Missing West St. Paul man has Aitkin County ties

Dale Edward Patrick is a 67-year-old white male with gray balding hair, full gray facial hair and dark brown eyes. He wears a camouflage hat with the Remington logo, dirty blue jeans and an oversized white t-shirt and camouflage hooded sweatshirt. He weighs approximately 180 lbs. and is 5 foot 7 inches tall. Submitted photo from West St. Paul Police

Dale Edward Patrick has not been heard from since Wednesday at 7:30am when he wandered away from his residence.

Patrick is a 67-year-old white male with gray balding hair, full gray facial hair and dark brown eyes. He wears a camouflage hat with the Remington logo, dirty blue jeans and an oversized white t-shirt and camouflage hooded sweatshirt. He weighs approximately 180 lbs. and is 5 foot 7 inches tall.

Patrick suffers from advanced symptoms of Dementia and/or Alzheimer’s and untreated diabetes. His routine is to take walks across town chatting with people but may not know his name or address. He tends to flash his money to strangers and may raise his finger making gun gestures.

Patrick is missing from West St. Paul and has ties to South St. Paul and the Aitkin County area of Minnesota.

If you see or locate Dale, please call 911 or Lt. Matt Swenke of the West St. Paul Police at 651-552-4200 or email at mswenke@wspmn.gov, reference Case No. 16002955.