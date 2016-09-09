Ground, air searches fail to find Glenwood suspect

GLENWOOD - A shirtless 29-year-old man in shorts has been able to avoid multiple ground and air searches nears Glenwood Thursday, according to the Pope County Sheriff’s office.

The office named Jacob Donovan Nelson, 29, of rural Glenwood, as the suspect. He has been described as 6 feet tall and 185 lbs, with short hair and a goatee.

The sheriff’s office said Nelson is wanted for the chase, as well as several Douglas County warrants. It is asking anyone with information to call 320-634-5411.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office responded to a report of a suspicious Buick, parked near Minnesota Highway 29. A deputy arrived at the area, but the vehicle reportedly left at a high rate of speed, traveling north on Highway 29.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle. It did not stop, according to a news release from Deputy Eric Thesing. Instead, the vehicle continued east, and eventually parked in the wrong lane of traffic. The driver got out of the vehicle and took off through a corn field to the north. Nelson managed to escape. Then, a law enforcement unit reportedly spotted Nelson near a home in the area, but he fled again.

Another perimeter was set up near a wooded area near a swamp and corn fields. Once again, he managed to elude authorities.