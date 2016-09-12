GENEVA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - India has complained to the World Trade Organization about support given to the renewable energy industry in eight U.S. states, the WTO said in a statement on Monday.

The complaint alleges the states of Minnesota, Washington, California, Montana, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Michigan and Delaware prop up their renewables sector with illegal subsidies and domestic content requirements - an obligation to buy local goods rather than imports.

By filing the complaint, India has triggered a 60-day window for the United States to settle the dispute, after which India could ask the WTO to adjudicate.