The Crossroads Center in St. Cloud, Minn. was closed Sunday, Sept. 18, after Saturday's stabbing incident. (Rob Beer/FNS)

ST. CLOUD - A man who stabbed nine people at this city’s largest mall before he was shot dead is a "soldier of the Islamic State," the militant group's news agency said on Sunday as the FBI investigated the attack as a “potential act of terrorism.”

The attacker, wearing a private security uniform, made references to Allah and asked at least one person if they were Muslim before he knifed them at the Crossroads Center Saturday night, St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson said.

The suspect, shot and killed by an off-duty policeman, is Dahir Adan, a Somali-American from St. Cloud who was in his junior year at St. Cloud State University and working as a private security guard.

The FBI considers the episode a "potential act of terrorism," said Richard Thornton, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Minneapolis division.

He said Sunday the investigation is in its early stages and it was not known if the man had discussed his plan of attack with others.

Authorities initially said there were eight stabbing victims. One injured person drove himself to a Long Prairie hospital and was not initially counted, St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis said Sunday.

Three victims remained hospitalized Sunday but none had life-threatening injuries, Kleis said.

The mayor said Jason Falconer, the off-duty officer from nearby Avon Police Department, "clearly prevented additional injuries and loss of life" by killing the suspect.

--- --- ---

Statement from Governor Mark Dayton on phone call with President Obama

ST. PAUL – The following is a statement from Governor Mark Dayton:

"President Obama called me at approximately 9:30am CDT to express his concern about the attack in St. Cloud and to offer any assistance needed. He asked me to convey his high regard for the work together by federal, state, and local law enforcement officials. He also asked me to convey his deep appreciation for the heroism of the police officer who stopped the attacker."

--- --- ---

Amaq, the news agency affiliated with the Middle Eastern extremist group Islamic State, issued a statement on Sunday saying, "The executor of the stabbing attacks in Minnesota yesterday was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the operation in response to calls to target the citizens of countries belonging to the crusader coalition."

In St. Cloud, the attacker entered the mall in the evening as it was busy with shoppers, said police chief Anderson. He attacked his victims at several sites in the shopping center, which was closed Sunday as police investigated.

The victims were male and female, Mayor Kleis said, and ranged in age from the mid-50s to a 15-year-old female.

Suspect had no history of violence

Leaders of the Somali-American community in St. Cloud gathered Sunday with Adan’s family and issued a statement of sympathy for his family and the nine victims of the attack.

Community leader Abdul Kulane said as far as the family and community know, the suspect did not have any history of violence. He was known as a smart, accomplished student at Apollo High School. He was a junior at St. Cloud State University, Kulane said. Adan was also working part-time as a private security officer, leaders said.

The last time he was seen by family was about 6 or 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he said he was going to the mall to buy an iPhone 7. They don't know what happened after that.

The attack was reported about 8:15 p.m.

Police Chief Blair Anderson said the victims were stabbed by a man dressed in a private security uniform.

Kleis called Avon police officer Falconer a hero and said he "happened to be in the right place at the right time." Falconer identified himself as a police officer, and the suspect lunged at him, Kleis said.

Anderson said the attacker, who was armed with a knife, reportedly made references to Allah during the attack and asked at least one person whether they were Muslim. But Anderson pointedly declined to call the attacks an outright act of terrorism, saying the motive isn't yet known.

Like the police, Minnesota FBI spokesman Kyle Loven declined to say Sunday if investigators believe the attack was a terrorist act.

"We will be diligent and get to the bottom of this," Anderson said. "Starting tomorrow, things won't be the same here."

Local police had about three previous encounters with the suspect, most for minor traffic violations, Anderson said.

Authorities "have no reason to believe" anyone else was involved in the attacks, Anderson said.

The stabbings occurred in several places within the mall: corridors, businesses and common areas.

"The entire mall is an active crime scene," Anderson said. The mall is expected to reopen on Monday, according to its social media page.

‘Call the cops!’

Sydney Weires was shopping at the mall with her friends, Jenna Remmele and Maggie Gelke, all three freshmen at the College of St. Benedict. Weires said they got to the mall at about 8:10 p.m. and started shopping in stores near JC Penney.

They were walking down the hallway toward Sears when they heard a loud scream.

"I saw this security guard sprinting down the hallway toward Target," Weires said. "He was yelling, 'Call the cops! Call the cops!'"

Weires said she and her friends followed the guard because they thought maybe there was a shoplifter or a kidnapping.

"We saw these two guys. One guy was bleeding from the side of his face," Weires said. "He was screaming at us, 'get the F out!'"

The second man had blood on the back of his shirt, Weires said.

"They were just drenched," Remmele added.

Weires said a few red lights on the drive to the mall and an impulsive decision to shop in Victoria's Secret might have been pivotal for the friends.

"We would've been in that hallway. We could have been one of those victims," Weires said. "It's insane."

The girls left the mall before the lockdown was implemented and saw a police car arriving as they left the mall parking lot, Weires said. They went back to their apartment and called family members.

Weires and Remmele broke down crying from the shock of their experience.

"We don't really know what to think," Remmele said. "Hearing the possibility of the number of people who could have been injured ... it's really scary."

Danny Carranza of Willmar was with his children at the play area near Macy's when the chaos started.

"People came running around the corner and I freaked out because I thought it was a terrorist attack or something because I saw a lot of people, so I grabbed my kids," he said.

"I ran as much as I could and I heard someone yell 'Stop! Stop!' As soon as the door shut I heard gunshots."

He and his children made it out of the mall before it was locked down, but his wife was still inside the mall hours later.

Carranza said police were checking identification and taking names of everyone as they were released from the mall.

Vivian Woods, an employee at Forever 21, said employees of the fashion store helped one victim who came into their store while they awaited an ambulance.

“That right there, I started crying," Woods said. "That was hard for me to swallow. It’s hard to fathom this happened here at this mall."

---

This story combined information from Reuters and the St. Cloud Times, both partners of Forum News Service.