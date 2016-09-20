WILLMAR - Just one day before his case was set for jury trial in Kandiyohi County District Court, a Spicer driver pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge related to a fatal crash last July that killed a New London cyclist.

Michael James Schammel, 36, pleaded guilty Monday to failure to allow a safe distance when passing a bicycle.

He will be sentenced on the charge Oct. 27. The maximum sentence for the offense is 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Bruce “Leo” Kehrer-Schneider, 62, was killed July 21 while biking in rural New London.

The criminal complaint says officers at the crash scene detected no signs of alcohol or drug use from Schammel, but that he was extremely distraught. A phone record search also found no phone activity had taken place at the time of the crash, although there was a suggestion Schammel deleted his phone messages and call log.

A civil lawsuit has been filed by Kehrer-Schneider’s widow, Mary. The next hearing in the civil case is scheduled for Thursday.