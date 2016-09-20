Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Spicer driver pleads guilty to misdemeanor in crash that killed cyclist

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:43 a.m.

    WILLMAR - Just one day before his case was set for jury trial in Kandiyohi County District Court, a Spicer driver pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge related to a fatal crash last July that killed a New London cyclist.

    Michael James Schammel, 36, pleaded guilty Monday to failure to allow a safe distance when passing a bicycle.

    He will be sentenced on the charge Oct. 27. The maximum sentence for the offense is 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

    Bruce “Leo” Kehrer-Schneider, 62, was killed July 21 while biking in rural New London.

    The criminal complaint says officers at the crash scene detected no signs of alcohol or drug use from Schammel, but that he was extremely distraught. A phone record search also found no phone activity had taken place at the time of the crash, although there was a suggestion Schammel deleted his phone messages and call log.

    A civil lawsuit has been filed by Kehrer-Schneider’s widow, Mary. The next hearing in the civil case is scheduled for Thursday.

    Explore related topics:Newsstatebicycle crashcar vs bicyclespicer mnMichael James SchammelBruce “Leo” Kehrer-Schneider
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement