48-year-old Minnesota man, dies when ATV hits deer in Wisconsin

WASHBURN, WI - A 48-year-old southern Minnesota man has died from injuries suffered when his ATV hit a deer in northwest Wisconsin.

According to the Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, Gary Twedt of Winnebago, Minn., was driving an ATV in Bayview, north of Washburn, when he struck a deer, causing the ATV to roll over. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff's office said that, despite efforts of bystanders to administer CPR at the scene, Twedt later died of injuries suffered in the crash.

