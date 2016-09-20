Search
    Archaeology Day Sept. 24 at Mille Lacs Kathio State Park

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:56 a.m.

    ONAMIA - People who would like to learn more about what life was like in the days of flint knapping, spear throwing and birch bark canoes, can bring their cameras and curiosity to Archaeology Day at Mille Lacs Kathio State Park on Saturday, Sept. 24.

    The Minnesota Archaeological Society will highlight Minnesota’s heritage with displays, demonstrations and activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the park’s picnic area.

    This event is made possible by Minnesota state parks and trails, the Minnesota Archaeological Society and St. Cloud State University.

    There is no charge for any of the Archaeology Day activities, but a vehicle permit is required to enter the park. Permits may be purchased at the park office. A one-day permit is $5, and a year-round permit, which allows entry into all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas for one year from the date of purchase, is $25.

    Mille Lacs Kathio State Park is located 8 miles north of Onamia and 14 miles south of Garrison on U.S. Highway 169.

