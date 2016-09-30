Major greater Minnesota traffic impacts this weekend

Major outstate traffic impacts this weekend. Click map to see entire map. MnDOT

Hwy 1 between Hwy 89 and Goodridge

Detour (adds 22 miles) through October. Visit the Hwy 1 project site for details .

Hwy 10/Hwy 75 in downtown Moorhead

Lane closures, delays through October. Visit the City of Moorhead project site for details.

Hwy 14

Detour (adds 1 mile) between Nicollet and North Mankato through October. Visit the Hwy 14 project site for details.

Hwy 23 Raymond to Willmar

Detour (adds 4.4 miles) through mid-October. Visit the Hwy 23 project site for details.

Hwy 23 south of Granite Falls to Cottonwood

Detour. Visit the Hwy 23 project site for details.

Hwy 25 Buffalo

Detours, lane closures. All Hwy 25 now open south of Hwy 55, and all lanes will open later this year. Visit the Hwy 25 Buffalo project site for details.

Hwy 27 east of Little Falls

Detour using Morrison County Roads 43 and 45 through early November. Visit the Hwy 27 project website for details.

Hwy 29/I-94 in Alexandria

Hwy 29 remains a single lane in each direction near I-94. All ramps between I-94 and Hwy 29 are open. Expect delays through fall. Visit the I-94/Hwy 29 project site for details.

Lane shifts, slow traffic. Visit the I-35 Pine City project site for details.

Hwy 52 at Hwy 63 in south Rochester

Two detours through October because of ramp closures: One from Hwy 63 north to Hwy 52 north adds two miles; another for Hwy 63 south to Hwy 52 north adds four miles. Single-lane traffic on Hwy 52 through October. Visit the Hwy 52 at Hwy 63 project site for details.

Hwy 53 near Eveleth

Lane restrictions from the central lakes area to Eveleth. Visit the Hwy 53 project website for details.

Hwy 60 east of Zumbro Falls, west of Wabasha

Detour until Oct. 24 for bridge repaving. Westbound Hwy 60 traffic should take Wabasha CR 4 North, to CR 33 West, to CR 2 South.

Hwy 61 replacement of Devil Track River Bridge

Single lane, controlled by a temporary signal system. Visit the Hwy 61 Devil Track River Bridge website for details.

Hwy 75 in Moorhead

Lane closures near I-94. Delays possible. Visit the Hwy 75 project site for details.

Hwy 169 north of Milaca

One lane in each direction through early October. Visit the Hwy 169 Milaca project site for details.

169 between St. Peter and Mankato

One lane in each direction through October. Visit the Hwy 169 St. Peter project site for details.

Hwy 217 resurfacing

Alternating lane closures. Visit the Hwy 217 project site for details.

Hwy 371/County Road 11 in Pequot Lakes

County Road 11 closed east of Hwy 371; detour (1.5 miles) is just south of Hwy 371/County Road 11 intersection at Hwy 371/Derksen Road temporary signal system. Visit the Hwy 371 project site for details.

I-535 Blatnik Bridge in Duluth

Both northbound lanes closed. Detour. Visit the I-535 project site for details.

Note: Projects occasionally fall outside of planned times due to external factors, so please be patient. For real-time traffic and road conditions, visit 511mn.org, download the 511 app, or dial 5-1-1.