    Body found on Iron Range highway Sunday

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:14 p.m.

    AURORA - A 24-year-old Aurora man was found dead in the middle of a highway Sunday morning, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

    Sheriff's deputies and Gilbert police responded to the call south of Aurora at about 4 a.m. and found Scott F. Christensen in the road at 3600 County Highway 100. He had injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to the sheriff's office, but it is unknown at this time whether he had died before or after he was hit.

    The Minnesota State Patrol, St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office, St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the Palo Fire Department also responded.

