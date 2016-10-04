Pillow Rock stands behind orange mesh fencing on Main Street in Ely on Sunday afternoon. The city council voted in July to move the 2.7 billion-year-old greenstone rock to the North American Bear Center, but recent opposition has slowed that process. (Andrew Krueger / Forum News Service)

Pillow Rock is a glacial erratic — a rock that was moved by a glacier and then left behind when the glacier melts — off the beaten path in Ely that was once visited by members of the Apollo 15 crew as they prepared to head to the moon.

A proposal has been in the works for several years to move Pillow Rock from its current location on Main Street in Ely to a location more easily accessible for residents and tourists. However, that proposal has gained opposition in the past month.

A citizens ad-hoc group has been studying the issue since 2014 and the current proposal before the Ely City Council is to move Pillow Rock to the North American Bear Center. The city would retain ownership of the rock, but the move would be funded by donations and not by the city.

“It’s a really unique object and it’s now sitting in an area that is unattended by the city and very rarely visited. I think it’s an important icon for the city and, more importantly, I think it’s historically interesting because of how it was formed, by the length of its time and by the fact that the astronauts came here to look at it and visit it before they went up to the moon,” said Gerry Snyder, who supports moving Pillow Rock and submitted an application to have Pillow Rock honored by the U.S. Postal Service with its own postage stamp.

Pillow Rock is another quirky element for Ely, said Paul Schurke, who is also advocating for the rock’s move. He said it’s fun that the issue is resonating with people on both sides and has even become a much talked-about topic in this year’s Ely mayoral race. The potential move comes out of an interest in rejuvenating Ely, said Schurke, who said the Apollo 15 connection hooked his interest.

“Ely is on a roll with all the rejuvenation that’s going on throughout the community and I think this becomes a part of the fun,” he said. “Pillow Rock is certainly in the crosshairs of it all, but it fits nicely with the idiosyncratic personality of the town, that this has become a big issue.”

The Ely City Council approved Pillow Rock’s move to the Bear Center in a 6-1 vote in July, but after residents began voicing concern about moving the rock since then, the council voted 4-3 to hold a public hearing on the issue.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at Ely City Hall.

Ely Councilor Paul Kess noted that he voted in favor of the move in July, but called for the public hearing in September after hearing residents’ concerns. He said moving it seems like a reasonable idea, but he also wouldn’t mind if it stayed in its current location.

“If the people of Ely really want to keep it where it is, sometimes you vote against opinion, but I’m more inclined to vote with the public on this one if in fact the public hearing indicates that the public wants to keep it where it is,” Kess said.

He added that there is concern that an engineering study hasn’t been completed to determine whether Pillow Rock can be successfully moved without causing harm. City leaders also want it to remain available for the public to view for free, if it is moved.

Snyder explained that structural movers would be used, who excavate underneath the object and create a cradle around it to ensure it isn’t harmed.

“It’s not like hiring a local crane to come in there,” Snyder said.

The greenstone and its pillow formation make the rock special, in addition to its accessibility alongside a road, Kess said. He pointed out that city leaders may not appreciate how many people are currently visiting Pillow Rock because it doesn’t track visitor numbers.

“You can drive right up to it and see it, and people have. People do find it in the off-street back there and, just from what I can tell anecdotally, it sounds like there are people who seek it out and then there’s that discovery thing of ‘Oh yeah, here it is,’ ” Kess said.

The proposal to move the rock may also garner enough interest that the city could sign its spot correctly, at the very least, Kess said.

Schurke noted that there’s also new interest in moving the rock to Ely’s Whiteside Park instead of the Bear Center. He said he could envision kids “climbing over the rock just like the astronauts did” and people stopping to learn about geology and the space mission. But at the very least, Schurke said he would want the rock’s current location to be polished up for visitors.

As a glacial erratic, Pillow Rock has already been moved from its original location by a force of nature. Kess said it’s unknown whether the rock has also been moved by humans. Snyder said he believes it has been moved by humans at some point, due to how the rock looks at its base, and wouldn’t suggest the move if Pillow Rock was in its original location.

“It has been moved by glaciers, by man, so the historic value of its original spot is no longer relevant. In my estimation, it doesn’t make any difference to move it at this point,” Snyder said.

Snyder said he supports moving the rock so that more people can view it and appreciate its history and geology.

“I think kids and grownups, if they see something there tangible, it’s a little bit different than reading it in a book or a newspaper,” Snyder said.

Snyder said Ely’s new library was considered for a location, but there wasn’t enough space. Creating a small park was also considered, but Kess explained that that would take resources to construct and maintain.

Snyder explained that people visit the Bear Center to learn and moving Pillow Rock to the Bear Center, where people could learn about its history, would be a good fit.

“To me, it’s so important to get this rock into a venue where kids and families and people can see it and really think about what it means. I mean, 2.7 billion years is extraordinary,” Snyder said. “I would just love to see kids or whoever look at that rock and start to wonder about it.”

Snyder would also like to see Pillow Rock on a U.S. postage stamp in 2020 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 15 crew’s 1970 visit to Ely. He said wants to see it honored with a stamp because it’s a “very significant rock.”

Snyder and Schurke have received confirmation from NASA that Apollo 15 astronauts David Scott and James Irwin visited Ely in the fall of 1970 to prepare to land on the moon.

“It’s not the only thing they did, but to me, it’s indicative of the interest in this rock. It’s an important historical fact that it happened,” Snyder said.

Although the astronauts’ visit to Ely didn’t appear in local papers at the time, Schurke said they’re seeking photos documenting the visit.

“That would really put the clincher on it, if we could have a picture of James Irwin in his prototype moon boots climbing over Pillow Rock. That would put this right over the moon, so to speak, this campaign to make the move happen,” Schurke said.

By Lisa Kaczke, Forum News Service