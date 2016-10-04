Female motorcyclist dies in truck collision

MINNEAPOLIS - A woman was killed Monday afternoon when the motorcycle she was riding crashed into a delivery truck in Northeast Minneapolis.

The motorcyclist was going south on University Avenue when a delivery truck crossing University Avenue while eastbound on Seventh Avenue Northeast pulled in front of the motorcycle, according to Minneapolis police. She struck the side of the truck and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she later died.

Her name will be released by the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office.

Police said the driver of the truck stopped and is cooperating with investigators.