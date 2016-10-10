Law enforcement did a security sweep of the entire school grounds. Nothing suspicious was located. The Minnesota State Patrol and Park Rapids Police Department also responded. Classes resumed at 9:53 a.m. Forum News Service

PARK RAPIDS - According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the Park Rapids Area High School received a threat Monday morning while students were on buses and arriving for class.

The school district decided to re-route buses to the Century School and the high school was placed under lockdown for security measures. Law enforcement did a security sweep of the entire school grounds. Nothing suspicious was located. The Minnesota State Patrol and Park Rapids Police Department also responded. Classes resumed at 9:53 a.m.

Superintendent Lance Bagstad said the high school did receive a bomb threat this morning and the school immediately implemented its crisis plan and contacted law enforcement. The district activated its automated alert system and sent out a message to notify parents of the lockdown at 8:10 a.m. Some students did go home after being picked up at Century School by their parents.

During its investigation, Park Rapids Police the phone number used to make the threats was located and two juveniles were interviewed and arrested after admitting they made the call to the Area High School and that the threat was a hoax.

Also responding to the scene at the school were the Hubbard Co. Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Paul Bunyan Task Force, Park Rapids School District staff, Nevis School District and Arvig Communications.