Deer River man dies in two-car crash in northern Minnesota

GRAND RAPIDS - A Deer River man is dead after a head-on crash east of Warba in far northern Minnesota on Sunday night.

Adam Holecek, 30, was traveling west on U.S. Highway 2 east of Grand Rapids at about 8:09 p.m. when his vehicle crossed into the highway’s eastbound and and struck a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado head on, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Holecek’s 2002 Nissan Maxima came to rest in the westbound ditch and he died at the scene.

A passenger in the Nissan, Brian Watson, 22, of Grand Rapids, sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The Chevrolet Silverado ended up in the eastbound ditch. The driver of the Chevrolet, Shawn Springer, 38, of Superior, Wis., was not injured.