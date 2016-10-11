Woman injured after being dragged 50 feet by vehicle

DULUTH - A woman sustained "significant lower extremity injuries" when she was trapped under a car and dragged for approximately 50 feet Sunday morning in Duluth's Piedmont Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. along Springvale Road, a residential street that runs behind Lake Superior College. The Duluth Fire Department reported that first responders found the woman trapped underneath the vehicle, but still conscious.

The vehicle was secured and crews were able to use extrication tools to free the woman within eight minutes of arrival, the fire department said.

Authorities said it appeared the woman was attempting to prevent the vehicle from rolling down the hilly road when she became trapped.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Her identity was not immediately released.