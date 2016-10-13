Missing man, 89, found dead near his cabin

Thomas Allstopp was reported missing by relatives on Sept. 29 after a relative went to Allstopp's cabin on Spitzer Lake and couldn't find him. The same relative spoke on the phone with Allstopp about noon the previous day.

Searchers looked for Allstopp by air, land and water before he was found about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday in Leaf Mountain Township, about 2 miles from his cabin, Otter Tail County Chief Deputy Barry Fitzgibbons said in a news release.

An autopsy will be performed on Allstopp, who is from Clitherall, a town of about 100 people 5 miles east of Battle Lake.

The case remains under investigation, Fitzgibbons said.