Legionnaires’ disease source in Hopkins found

State Health Department officials announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12, that cooling towers at Citrus Systems in Hopkins tested positive for the strain of Legionella bacteria that made people in the area sick. The discovery was made on Sept. 26 and the towers were cleaned and disinfected the next day.

Health workers checked cooling towers of several Hopkins manufacturers. Others did not have the bacteria that sickened people, the Health Department reported.

"The lab testing is highly specific and provides us with great confidence that this tower is the source of infection," Deputy State Epidemiologist Richard Danila said.

State officials said that no one at Citrus became sick and there is no evidence the disease got into the plant or affected any products made there. Citrus Sun juice and Cosmic Fruit Smoothies are among products made in the plant.