Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Patrol says alcohol isn’t factor in Sunday fatal crash near Sauk Centre

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:29 p.m.

    Patrol says alcohol isn’t factor in fatal crash near Sauk Centre

    SAUK CENTRE - The Minnesota State Patrol said Sunday night that alcohol wasn’t a factor in an intersection crash in Westport that killed a 71-year-old man who was riding with his wife.

    The Patrol said the Saturday crash in the town about 12 miles west of Sauk Centre took the life of Larry Kuseske of Villard, Minn. His wife, Susan, 70, had non-life threatening injuries.

    The driver of the other vehicle, Dominic Marthaler, 20 of Sauk Centre had no apparent injuries.

    Explore related topics:Newsstatemn state patrolfatal accidentsauk centre mn
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness