Patrol says alcohol isn’t factor in Sunday fatal crash near Sauk Centre
SAUK CENTRE - The Minnesota State Patrol said Sunday night that alcohol wasn’t a factor in an intersection crash in Westport that killed a 71-year-old man who was riding with his wife.
The Patrol said the Saturday crash in the town about 12 miles west of Sauk Centre took the life of Larry Kuseske of Villard, Minn. His wife, Susan, 70, had non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, Dominic Marthaler, 20 of Sauk Centre had no apparent injuries.