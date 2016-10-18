Search
    16-year-old boy dies in two-car crash in northwest Minnesota

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:58 p.m.

    BORUP - The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened about 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on the east edge of Borup.

    According to a report released by the State Patrol:

    A car driven by Carter A. Peterson, 16, Ada, Minn., was westbound on County Road 39 when it crossed in front of a pickup driven by Ethan M. Stensgard, 20, of Enderlin, N.D., that was northbound on Highway 9.

    The pickup struck the driver’s side of the car in the intersection and both vehicles rolled.

    The car came to rest on its roof and caught fire, while the pickup came to rest on its wheels.

    Peterson died of injuries suffered in the crash, while Stensgard suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, the patrol report said.

