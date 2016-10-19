The 2009 Obama appointee answered questions for 90 minutes for an annual lecture series endowed by Robert A. Stein, the U law school professor and former dean. She spent most of that time also strolling through a packed 2,700-seat Northrop Auditorium, shaking hands, kissing friends and posing for selfies with students.

Addressing whether she was hard on lawyers as a trial judge, she said she tolerated mistakes but not laziness or a lack of preparation.

“I think I suffer fools easily,” she said to laughs, then added, “You know where I sit, right?”

Sotomayor, 62, discussed her type 1 diabetes diagnosis at age 7, which she said gave her “a sense of prizing life.”

She lamented a lack of women mentors early on and spoke of how Sandra Day O’Connor’s appointment in 1981 gave her hope for her own career.

She credited the TV series “Perry Mason” with inspiring her to study law. As a criminal defense attorney, she said, Mason would help people who were in trouble. But it was the judge who had the real power, dismissing the charges after Mason would trick a witness into confessing.

“I had a very bright light go off in my head. Perry did all the work, but the final word was the judge’s. I wanted to be the judge,” the former prosecutor said.

Asked about being the court’s first Hispanic justice, Sotomayor said she serves everyone but acknowledged her appointment means a lot to Hispanics.

“What has taken my breath away is to see the emotion that other Latinos have in seeing me in this position,” she said.

Among the questions from the audience were two that seemed to allude to the presidential election. Neither questioner Monday mentioned Donald Trump by name, but they referred to newscasts too coarse for children and a disrespect for government institutions.

Sotomayor said she wouldn’t tell anyone who to vote for, but she encouraged people to gain an understanding of other points of view.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was not as cautious earlier this year, criticizing Trump in interviews as a “faker” before saying she should have kept those thoughts to herself.

Speaking fondly of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who spoke at the U last year, Sotomayor said his death in February was like losing a family member, even though they’d spar on the job.

“There are things he’s said on the bench where if I had a baseball bat, I might have used it,” she said.

Elaborating on how to deal with conflict, Sotomayor said she reminds herself when a colleague pens an unkind dissent that people who lose need an opportunity to vent.

“If we’ve lost anything, it’s remembering that differences don’t stand, necessarily, on ill will,” she said. “If you keep that in mind, you can resolve almost any issue, because you can find that common ground to interact with each other.”

---

Josh Verges / St. Paul Pioneer Press