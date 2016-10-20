Search
    Kayaker, police officer help rescue man from Red River

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:11 a.m.

    MOORHEAD - A man was stranded in the Red River for nearly two hours Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, before he was spotted clinging to a fallen tree by a passing kayaker and rescued.

    Moorhead police Lt. Tory Jacobson shared this account of the incident:

    A kayaker paddling the Red River near the 3400 block of Rivershore Drive South in Moorhead spotted a man clinging to a fallen tree in the river and dialed 911 about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday.

    A Moorhead community service officer, Cameron Cordes, was not far away and quickly found the stranded individual.

    Cordes then entered the river and pulled the man to shore.

    Jacobson said the man told police he was walking along the river when he became tangled in brush and fell into the water.

    The man said he lost his pants when they became snagged on a branch and he was pulled downstream by a strong current.

    The man said he held onto a fallen tree for about two hours before the kayaker found him.

    Jacobson said the man, who was starting to show signs of hypothermia when he was found, was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

