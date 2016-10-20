Dylan John Gagen, of Willmar, made his first appearance Tuesday in Kandiyohi County District Court.

Wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt, Gagen had been actively looking in the windows of a building on the 300 block of Redwood Street Southwest, law enforcement accounts allege, when a sheriff’s deputy arrived to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday’s report had been the third in the past three weeks in New London, all describing a white man with dark facial hair looking into windows at the residence. There had been several previously unreported sightings, the criminal complaint states.

According to the criminal complaint on the charges, Gagen told a deputy he was from Willmar, but had just been walking around on his way to work on the north side of New London.

Gagen was released from custody on his own recognizance Tuesday after the court hearing. His next appearance in Kandiyohi County District Court is scheduled for Oct. 31.