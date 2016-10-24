Prisoner charged with assaulting a witness
CROOKSTON - A Bemidji man incarcerated in Polk County could end up with a much longer sentence after allegations he assaulted a fellow prisoner he thought provided information to law enforcement.
William Everett Isham, 30, has been charged with first-degree tampering with a witness and third-degree assault, both felonies, in a July 17 assault on a fellow inmate. If convicted, he could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Isham attacked a fellow inmate in the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston because he believed he talked to law enforcement about a prior assault.
Once corrections officers broke up the assault, the complaint states Isham was yelling about the victim being a snitch.
Court records show Isham previously has been convicted of multiple assaults, burglary and theft. Most recently he was convicted of a December 2014 theft.