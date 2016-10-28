Watchdogs question St. Paul body cam proposed rule

But the St. Paul Police Department, which released the draft policy Thursday, says it’s a continuation of current policy that permits officers to watch squad car video after an incident occurs and before they write a report.

“We’re striking a balance between transparency and the need for officers to write accurate police reports,” said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a St. Paul police spokesman.

Some community members say they’re concerned about the practice and other aspects of the draft policy.

“It sounds like, ‘We can watch the video after the incident, before anyone else, to get our narrative figured out,’ ” said Corydon Nilsson, an organizer with Black Lives Matter St. Paul.

The public can weigh in about the police department’s draft body camera policy during a St. Paul City Council public hearing Wednesday; the policy is not subject to council approval. But Jeff Martin, president of the St. Paul NAACP, said he thinks announcing the public hearing on Thursday is short notice to give for an important topic.

The police department says the public will be able to continue to submit comments and that the draft policies are a work in progress — they will govern how police officers use the cameras during a pilot program, but could be changed before the final policy is established, Ernster said.

PILOT PROGRAM

Officers in the department’s Western District will test two camera systems over 60 days beginning Nov. 9. About 45 cameras will be used.

When a camera system is selected for the entire police force, body cams will be rolled out to about 400 officers, possibly late next year, Ernster said.

The body camera draft policy lists nine objectives, including: assisting in resolving complaints against officers, collecting evidence for criminal investigations and prosecutions, deterring “uncooperative behavior during police encounters,” and building community trust.

Ben Feist, American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota legislative director, said the body camera policies that departments have been adopting seem focused more toward evidence collection than accountability.

“Our whole push on the body camera issue was about finding a way to use the tool, which has the potential to really invade privacy, in a way that … re-establishes the public’s trust in law enforcement,” he said. “I think when these policies are geared so much towards evidence gathering, that tends to make people feel like they’re just under surveillance.”

OFFICER REQUIREMENTS

St. Paul police officers will not have the body cams running all the time, though the NAACP’s Martin said he had hoped that officers would have been required to have them on more often than not.

During the pilot program, officers are mandated to turn on the cameras for situations that include: traffic stops, vehicle pursuits, arrests, frisks, searches and “officer response to resistance or aggression.” They’re also to be used during interviews of victims, witnesses and suspects, except in some circumstances.

Nilsson said he believes the policies should hold police more responsible.

“We need better assurance that the body cams will be on and recording,” he said. “Far too often, we are told that the body cam was ‘not on,’ it ‘malfunctioned’ or the footage is not available. There needs to be actual consequences for ‘failure to record.’ ”

But Dave Titus, St. Paul Police Federation president, said officers are supportive of body cameras.

“The mind-set of most cops is that we know cops do great work a vast majority of the time, so here’s your video to see the officers are doing a great job out there,” he said.

VARIOUS CONCERNS

Work on the St. Paul body cam policy has been underway since March 2015.

The police department said it held community meetings to get feedback, plus more than 30 meetings with representatives from various organizations to help shape the policy.

Still, watchdog groups said they’re troubled by various aspects of the draft policy. For example, they believe officers should notify people, when possible, that they’re recording them.

“If you come into my house with a body camera in a non-emergency situation, without a warrant, you should have my consent to record,” said privacy activist Rich Neumeister “… People have choices and people have constitutional rights.”

Minnesota statute specifies officers are not required to notify citizens when recording, according to the draft policy. But, if someone asks if they’re being recorded, “the officer should confirm whether the incident is,” the document continues.

State law requires all body camera footage to be private — and thus, inaccessible by the public without a subject’s consent — unless an officer in it causes someone substantial bodily harm or death. People who appear in body camera footage could get a copy only after an investigation is completed.

‘PRIOR REVIEW’?

The issue of whether officers are allowed to watch body camera footage before writing their reports caused so much consternation at the Capitol that it nearly stopped a body camera bill earlier this year.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension officials testified that they would prefer officers involved in fatal shootings not watch camera footage before talking to them. The BCA investigates officer-involved fatalities for various agencies, including St. Paul police.

The state law that was passed says it’s up to police departments to decide whether to allow officers “prior review” of footage.

In the St. Paul police draft policy, officers will be allowed to watch body camera footage before they write reports for any type of incident, including if they shoot an individual.

“Absolutely, it has to be available to the officer to review before making any report or giving any statement,” Titus said. In an officer-involved shooting, when an officer has to “process everything in a very quick time period, the video is only going to assist the officer in giving the most accurate statement possible,” he said.

The ACLU’s Feist says the issue remains contentious.

“Our basic concern here is that officers will have the potential to modify their reports if they can view the body camera footage first, so whether something does or does not appear on the video might change how that incident was described in the first instance,” he said.

Mara H. Gottfried