    Thief River Falls man gets 68 months for role in fatal meth-fueled wreck

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:56 p.m.
    Scott Wayne Srnsky, 42, was convicted of criminal vehicular manslaughter, a felony, in August for the death of Jacob James Kasprowicz, 29, in what authorities described as a meth-fueled game of chicken. Forum News Service

    THIEF RIVER FALLS - A Thief River Falls man was sentenced to serve more than five years in state prison for his role in a May 2015 crash that killed a Warren man.

    Scott Wayne Srnsky, 42, was convicted of criminal vehicular manslaughter, a felony, in August for the death of Jacob James Kasprowicz, 29, in what authorities described as a meth-fueled game of chicken.

    On Monday, he was sentenced to serve 68 months in state correctional facilities. He will receive credit for 483 days served.

    Srnsky was operating a vehicle May 26 in Pennington County while under the influence of methamphetamine when the head-on collision occurred near U.S. Highway 59 north of Thief River Falls, according to a criminal complaint.

    As Srnsky, he accelerated his vehicle, which crossed the centerline and struck the oncoming Kasprowicz vehicle head-on, the complaint stated. Rescue techniques were used in attempts to save the lives of both drivers. However, Kasprowicz died at the scene.

    A Minnesota State Patrol investigation, which included evaluations of black boxes located on both vehicles, revealed that Srnsky “accelerated at a high rate of RPMs” once he turned.

    Based on an examination of a blood sample, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension report stated Srnsky was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the crash.

