DNR expands hours at information center

The DNR Information Center has been taking calls since 1982 and receives about 100,000 calls and 25,000 emails every year.

The move represents a more than 60 percent increase in availability over the usual weekday business hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

“We are very excited to offer this expanded service to the citizens of Minnesota and all our callers,” said DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr. “We want to be available when people may be off work and perhaps even out hunting, fishing, camping or snowmobiling.”

People can get answers to their natural resources questions by dialing 888-MINNDNR (888-646-6367) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

The change is the first phase of a three-year DNR project to tailor information services to customer needs.