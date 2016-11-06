Weather Forecast

    Judge takes election judge questions under advisement

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:26 a.m.

    ST. PAUL - The cases of election judges questioning state election rules were taken under advisement by Ramsey County District Judge Shawn Bartsh on Friday.

    The combined hearings — held four days before the November election — addressed four lawsuits brought up by election judges through the Minnesota Voters Alliance.

    The civil suits address the interpretation of a state law that requires election judges to give ballots to voters who have been challenged as ineligible, as long as they self-certify that they are actually permitted to vote.

    Bartsh said she will decide on a jurisdictional question pertaining to one of the cases before the election. She did not specify when she will decide on the other cases requesting temporary restraining orders.

