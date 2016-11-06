2 black workers describe harassment from Hugo supervisor

William Staple and Dion Pye began working for JL Schweiters Construction in fall 2012 as carpenters, court documents say. Both men allege a white field manager frequently referred to them using a racial slur and threatened them with violence.

“For example, the supervisor told Staple and Pye that he had a gun and could ‘shoot a n----r a mile away,’ “ the complaint says. “The supervisor also made a noose out of electrical wire and told Staple and Pye that he could hang their ‘black asses.’ The supervisor also made a cross out of two pieces of wood, and told Staple and Pye that he would burn a cross in their yards.”

The complaint goes on to say that other supervisors witnessed this behavior, but did nothing to stop it.

A Friday phone call to JL Schweiters seeking comment was not immediately returned.