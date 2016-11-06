2 black workers describe harassment from Hugo supervisor
[ Warning: Readers may find the language in this article offensive. ]
HUGO - Two African-American construction workers say their Hugo-based employer allowed a supervisor to repeatedly harass them using racial slurs, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Thursday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
William Staple and Dion Pye began working for JL Schweiters Construction in fall 2012 as carpenters, court documents say. Both men allege a white field manager frequently referred to them using a racial slur and threatened them with violence.
“For example, the supervisor told Staple and Pye that he had a gun and could ‘shoot a n----r a mile away,’ “ the complaint says. “The supervisor also made a noose out of electrical wire and told Staple and Pye that he could hang their ‘black asses.’ The supervisor also made a cross out of two pieces of wood, and told Staple and Pye that he would burn a cross in their yards.”
The complaint goes on to say that other supervisors witnessed this behavior, but did nothing to stop it.
A Friday phone call to JL Schweiters seeking comment was not immediately returned.