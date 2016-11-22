Search
    Alcohol detected in driver of SUV that fatally struck man near Laporte

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:39 a.m.

    LAPORTE - The driver of a SUV that struck and killed a man near Laporte early Sunday had alcohol in his system, the Minnesota State Patrol reports.

    Bradley H. Smith, 30, was driving a GMC Acadia eastbound on Highway 200 in Hubbard County when the vehicle struck 45-year-old Luke Prescott of Princeton shortly after midnight.

    Prescott was standing on the shoulder of the road after walking away from a vehicle that had just gone off the road, the State Patrol said.

    The collision killed Prescott.

    Smith, is from Laporte, was not injured. An updated incident report reports the State Patrol detected alcohol in Smith’s system but didn’t disclose his blood-alcohol concentration at the time of the collision.

    Laporte is 25 miles southeast of Bemidji.

