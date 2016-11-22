Man dies after vehicle collides with deer, rolls
CROOKSTON - An East Grand Forks man died Sunday night, Nov. 20, after the vehicle he was driving struck a deer and rolled in Polk County.
According to a report released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office:
The crash happened about 6:22 p.m. on Polk County Road 23 north of 150th Street Northwest in Brandt Township.
A car driven by Jason K. Johnson, 42, was northbound on the county road when the vehicle struck a deer before going into the ditch and rolling over.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.