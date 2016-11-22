Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Pedestrian dies from injuries in Duluth crash

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:41 a.m.

    DULUTH - A 33-year-old woman died from her injuries Sunday after she was hit by a car in downtown Duluth early Friday morning, authorities said.

    The Duluth Police Department responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle in the area of Third Avenue East and Third Street just before 6 a.m., police spokesman Ron Tinsley said. Officers determined that the woman had been hit by a car driven by a 51-year-old man, and the woman was transported to a local hospital where she died Sunday.

    Neither person's name was officially released Sunday night, and Tinsley said the incident remains under active investigation.

    Explore related topics:Newsstatepedestrian deathduluth mn
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness