Pedestrian dies from injuries in Duluth crash

The Duluth Police Department responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle in the area of Third Avenue East and Third Street just before 6 a.m., police spokesman Ron Tinsley said. Officers determined that the woman had been hit by a car driven by a 51-year-old man, and the woman was transported to a local hospital where she died Sunday.

Neither person's name was officially released Sunday night, and Tinsley said the incident remains under active investigation.