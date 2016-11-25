Three killed in two crashes on icy roads in NE Minnesota

A tractor-trailer collided with a sport-utility vehicle on an icy highway near Littlefork on Tuesday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of both occupants of the SUV.

The driver, Dyan A. Vizenor, 40, and passenger, Eleanor M. Jourdain, 40, both of International Falls, were killed in the collision on U.S. Highway 71 south of State Highway 65, the Minnesota State Patrol reported Wednesday.

Darrell Rahier, 59, of Effie, drove the 2007 International semi and was taken to Falls Memorial Hospital in International Falls, Minn., with non-life threatening injuries.

Vizenor and Jourdain had been traveling north in a 2006 Pontiac Torrent, with the semi headed south on Highway 71, when the Torrent drifted toward the shoulder “then flung left into the International’s lane of travel where the vehicles met,” the Patrol reported.

The Pontiac was broadsided by the semi and was totaled, the Patrol said; the truck sustained severe damage. Roads were icy at the time of the 4:09 p.m. crash, the Patrol reported.

On Wednesday, one person died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highways 1 and 169 near Wolf Lake Road, about 7 miles west of Ely.

The crash happened at 7:45 a.m., with roads icy and snow-covered at the time. A 2010 Toyota Camry collided with a 2005 Dodge Ram truck when the westbound Camry drifted right, then overcorrected and went into the eastbound lane, where it was broadsided by the truck, the Patrol reported.

The driver of the Camry, Nina J. Haaversen, 51, of Ely, was killed in the collision. The driver of the truck, Aaron R. Nickolson, 37, of Ely, was transported to Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Patrol.

Both vehicles were totaled in the collision, the Patrol reported.