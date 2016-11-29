Police release name of man, 60, kllled by train in Moorhead

Vilas was hit by a BNSF train in the 1600 block of Main Avenue. Police were dispatched about 2:15 a.m.

Vilas was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was found on the tracks just north of J.C. Chumley's bar and restaurant. Authorities believe he was stationary on the tracks at the time of the accident.

His body has been sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy.

A toxicology report will be released at a later date.